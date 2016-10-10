Warwick unveils Masterbuilt Scott Reeder Katana eight-string bass guitar

When Kyuss/Fireball Ministry low-ender Scott Reeder requested an eight-string bass with four normal and four octave strings for a new project, Warwick happily obliged, the result being this Chrome-Tone-finished Katana.

There are a number of personal touches onboard the new model, including a metal plate at the end of the fingerboard to protect the wood from Scott's heavy playing style, plus bull skull inlays, which reflect the man's love for his desert farm.

Oh, and in case you're wondering about the orientation, Scott is left-handed but plays right-handed instruments upside-down.

Elsewhere, the bass packs a flamed maple top with swamp ash back, flamed maple neck with 24-fret tigerstripe ebony fingerboard (complete with front and side LEDs), plus active MEC J/J chrome pickups with rechargeable lithium-ion battery-equipped Warwick electronics.

There's no word on price, but given Warwick pulled out all the stops for this one, we'd wager it'll be in the region of $10,000+.

