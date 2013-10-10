Wampler unveils pink pedal for Breast Cancer Awareness

Image 1 of 2 The pink Ego compressor is identical to its blue sibling - but 100% of the profits go to charity Wampler unveils pink Ego pedal for Breast Cancer Awareness Image 2 of 2 Controls

Wampler, the US-based boutique effects firm, has released a limited edition pink version of its Ego compressor to raise money for cancer diagnosis as part of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The build of the new stompbox is identical to its blue sibling, finish excepted, and is priced the same. However, only 45 will be produced and Wampler has pledged to donate a generous 100% of the profits of the limited edition pink pedal - available throughout October - to the firm's local free breast cancer clinic, The Rose, in Houston, TX.

Breast Cancer Awareness month runs throughout October and aims to raise awareness of the symptoms of the disease, to reduce the stigma of discussing cancer and to provide education on potential treatments.

We've not reviewed the Ego compressor on the site, but we were highly impressed by the Wampler Paisley Drive, noting it's tough build ("designed from the ground up using the highest quality components") and good value.

The hand-built, US-made stompbox retails at $199.97 (approx £125) and international shipping is available. Head to the Wampler Pedals site if you fancy buying a great pedal and supporting a good cause.