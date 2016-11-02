Walter Trout picks 10 essential blues albums

Three years ago, things didn't look good for bluesman Walter Trout. During a tour of Germany, the guitarist learned he was suffering from life-threatening liver failure, to the point where he needed a transplant within 90 days in order to survive.

After an appeal for donations in early 2014, Trout underwent the operation, regained his strength and produced 2015's deeply personal Battle Scars. Now, he follows it up with Alive In Amsterdam, an incendiary set that proves he's lost none of the fire he's wielded with the likes of John Mayall and Canned Heat over his four-decade-plus career.

Here, the guitarist shares the 10 albums that shaped his playing and blew his mind - there are lessons to be learned from each and every one…

