Image 1 of 4 Holy moly, what a looker Walden unveils B-1 baritone acoustic guitar series

Image 2 of 4 Walden unveils B-1 baritone acoustic guitar series

Image 3 of 4 Walden unveils B-1 baritone acoustic guitar series

Image 4 of 4 Walden unveils B-1 baritone acoustic guitar series



Walden has unveiled a new range of baritone acoustic guitars , the B-1 series.

The eye-catching new designs, the B-1 and the electro-acoustic B-1E, feature solid sitka spruce tops, rosewood back and sides and mahogany necks.

For more information, visit the official Walden website, or connect with the company on Facebook.

Walden press release

The B-1 series includes features that seasoned guitarists will find favourable while keeping the price affordable enough for the aspiring guitarists as well. The recommended baritone tuning is simply a 5th lower than standard guitar tuning which means that familiar chord and scales shapes can be used just like they would be with a regular guitar.

"We wanted to give guitarists a new voice but in a familiar and comfortable form. The challenge was to ensure the instrument's tone is balanced, full of low end, using a relatively small body shape," says Jonathan Lee, chief designer at Walden Guitars.

The B-1 and B-1E (electric) are based on the Grand Auditorium body shape, have a 26 ¾" scale, a solid Sitka Spruce soundboard with Rosewood back and sides, a graphite-reinforced soft C profile neck with bone nut and saddle. A unique feature is an offset sound-hole with side port that allows the guitarist to experience the full range of the instrument while allowing space for our baritone specific bracing pattern. The electro-acoustic version, B-1E, will come with a Fishman Prefix Pro system with 3-band EQ, brilliance, notch and phase adjustments to customize the sound to accommodate a wide range of musical settings.

The B-1 RRP is £599 and £839 for the B-1E.

Both the B-1 and B-1E come with a Walden deluxe hardshell case and are available in the UK from January 2013.