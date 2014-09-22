Waddy Wachtel talks Gibson Collector's Choice #14 1960 Les Paul

To celebrate the release of the Gibson Collector's Choice #14 1960 Les Paul, session guitarist Waddy Wachtel - who plays guitar in the upcoming Jimi Hendrix movie, Jimi: All Is By My Side - talks about how he acquired the original from Stephen Stills for $350, and why he's loved the guitar for so many years, as well as his love for Hendrix.

For more information on the Gibson Collector's Choice #14 1960 Les Paul 'Waddy Wachtel', check out the official Gibson site, and for more from Jimi: All Is By My Side, head to the film's official Facebook and Twitter pages.