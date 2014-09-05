Vox introduces amPlug 2 guitar headphone amps

Vox's amPlug devices have been making it easy for guitarists to practise in private since 2007. These handy headphone amps plug directly into your guitar and, once you've hooked up your cans, provide a range of amp and effect models for you to play through.

Now we have the amPlug 2 range, which heralds the arrival of a reworked analogue circuit that promises a clearer and more present sound. There's also a folding plug mechanism; the amPlug 2s rotate 180 degrees so that they can fit easily into any guitar.

There are four models in the line-up: AC30 emulates the - you guessed it - AC30's top boost sound; Classic Rock promises the crunch of a UK-made 100W amp; Metal produces the high-gain tone that's typical of a US-made amp; and Bass specialises in handling low frequencies while delivering a wide frequency response. It also comes with nine built-in rhythm patterns to jam along to.

Each model has three amp modes, while the guitar-orientated amPlug 2s sport nine effects (Chorus x 3, Delay x 3, Reverb x 3). A battery life of 17 hours is listed, and there's an Aux input for hooking up your audio player.

Look out for the amPlug 2s in November and expect to pay around £40 for each of them. Check out the Vox website for more details.