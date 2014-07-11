VOX announces AC4C1-12 Custom Series guitar amp

VOX has unveiled the catchily-named AC4C1-12 guitar amp, a new version of the AC4 that features a 12-inch Celestion speaker.

This larger speaker - previous models came with a 10-incher - is said to deliver even more robust sound levels, while the diamond grille cloth and basket-weave vinyl exterior looks instantly familiar.

Designed for practising, performing and recording, the AC4C1-12 will be available in August priced at £312. You can find out more on the VOX website.

VOX AC4C1-12 highlights