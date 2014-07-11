VOX announces AC4C1-12 Custom Series guitar amp

VOX has unveiled the catchily-named AC4C1-12 guitar amp, a new version of the AC4 that features a 12-inch Celestion speaker.
This larger speaker - previous models came with a 10-incher - is said to deliver even more robust sound levels, while the diamond grille cloth and basket-weave vinyl exterior looks instantly familiar.
Designed for practising, performing and recording, the AC4C1-12 will be available in August priced at £312. You can find out more on the VOX website.
VOX AC4C1-12 highlights
- All-tube mini combo amp
- Legendary Top Boost tone inherited from the VOX AC30
- Gain, Bass, Treble, and Master Volume controls
- 4-Watt Class A amplifier design
- 12AX7 preamp tubes (x2); EL84 power tube (x1)
- 12" Celestion VX12 speaker; retro Bakelite handle