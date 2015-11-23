Vintage Trouble's Nalle Colt on his new Gretsch and high voltage tone

When the time came to spec out the guitar, Nalle wanted to remain faithful to the sound of his trusty Les Paul.

“I gave Stephen Stern my main Les Paul and said, ‘If I’m going to make a new regular guitar, then it has to work like my Les Paul,’” says Nalle. “So they basically made a laser copy of my guitar neck from the Les Paul. Then, they put on jumbo frets, because I love the big old 6100 frets.

“While I love Filter’Tron guitar pickups, I always use humbuckers made by a friend of mine here in London – Monty’s Guitars. They make these incredible guitar pickups. So we ended up doing a kind of a crazy thing, because I wanted the Gretsch to look like an original old ’54 guitar with the look of the old Filter’Tron pickups, so we ended up taking the covers off the Filter’Trons and putting Monty’s humbucking pickups inside.

“It’s also wired like a Les Paul inside as well. Gretsch guitars have that original master volume in the front and I ended up disconnecting that and using it like a regular Les Paul with two volumes and a tone control. That came out perfect, because the guitar’s got a serious growl to it and it’s a hollowbody, so I can get a lot of feedback from the guitar in a very controlled way.

“It’s also got an old Bigsby tremolo and Grover tuners, and with the bridge, I insisted on using TonePros. Also, with Gretsch guitars, usually the bridge is kind of loose, so I made sure it was fixed and we drilled it into the body. I’m kind of a heavy-handed guitar player and I need to make sure that my guitars truly can take my beating them up.

“As far as looks on it go, they ended up mounting the Vintage Trouble logo into the guitar and then they relic’d it. Man, it looks and sounds so good and I’m really proud of it.”

On the current AC/DC tour, Colt is also packing two Les Pauls: his “girlfriend who stays with me at all times”, which was used on Vintage Trouble’s debut The Bomb Shelter Sessions; and another Les Paul, which is set up in open tuning for slide.