Vintage Trouble's Nalle Colt on his 10 live guitar lessons

Hard-rockin’ soul sensations Vintage Trouble have won fans all around the world with their incredible shows; blistering blues guitarist Nalle Colt shares the 10 live lessons he’s learned to help you brew up a storm onstage, too.

Whether they’re bringing the boogie downstairs in smoky basement bars or taking blues to new limits on stadium tours with the legends of old, Vintage Trouble are undisputed masters of the stage.

They’ve only been around for five years, but in that time they’ve supported Bon Jovi, The Who, and more recently AC/DC

They’ve only been around for five years, having formed in Los Angeles during the summer of 2010, but in that time they’ve supported Bon Jovi, The Who, and more recently AC/DC, in some of the world’s biggest venues.

It’s the kind of start that would sit firmly beyond most band’s wildest dreams, simply just too good to ever be true. And naturally, you could bet your bottom dollar the quartet have learned a thing or two along the way.

Founding guitarist Nalle Colt sits down with MusicRadar to share his 10 best lessons about stagecraft and becoming a better live musician…