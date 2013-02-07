Vigier unveils 2013 line-up

In the wake of NAMM, French carbon fibre specialist Vigier has rolled out its full 2013 line-up.

The line-up includes two limited edition models in the shape of the Excalibur 13 and Excalibur special, and a double-necked signature for Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal.

The line-up includes two limited edition models in the shape of the Excalibur 13 and Excalibur special, and a double-necked signature for Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal.

Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal Signature DoubleBfoot

RRP £3799

2 x 10/90 carbon reinforced necks, both 24 frets (24.8" scale) - 1 fretted (with Rosewood fingerboard, Stainless Steel frets, Zero Fret, Teflon Nut, Flexretainer 'string tree') and 1 fretless (with metal fingerboard).

Vigier 2017 tremolo pivoting on needles bearings, resting flat on the body.

Body: Honduras Mahogany.

Pickups: DiMarzio 2 x Chopper / Tone Zone (w/ unique 5-way switching inc. out of phase).

Finishes: Black Matte or Gold.

Other: 2 x thimbles, with special magnetic cavity storage, for quick access.