Vigier unveils 2013 line-up
In the wake of NAMM, French carbon fibre specialist Vigier has rolled out its full 2013 line-up.
The line-up includes two limited edition models in the shape of the Excalibur 13 and Excalibur special, and a double-necked signature for Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal.
Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal Signature DoubleBfoot
RRP £3799
2 x 10/90 carbon reinforced necks, both 24 frets (24.8" scale) - 1 fretted (with Rosewood fingerboard, Stainless Steel frets, Zero Fret, Teflon Nut, Flexretainer 'string tree') and 1 fretless (with metal fingerboard).
Vigier 2017 tremolo pivoting on needles bearings, resting flat on the body.
Body: Honduras Mahogany.
Pickups: DiMarzio 2 x Chopper / Tone Zone (w/ unique 5-way switching inc. out of phase).
Finishes: Black Matte or Gold.
Other: 2 x thimbles, with special magnetic cavity storage, for quick access.
Excalibur Special 2013 Limited Edition
RRP £2339
10/90 carbon reinforced neck, 24 frets (25.6" scale) - available with Rosewood or Maple fingerboard, Stainless Steel frets, Zero Fret, Teflon Nut and Flexretainer.
Vigier 2011 tremolo pivoting on needles bearings.
Body: French Alder with Maple top.
Pickups: DiMarzio PAF Pro / FS1 / Tone Zone,
Finishes: Aluminium Purple (w/ Matching mirror pickguard), Aluminium Black (w/ Matching mirror pickguard), Aluminium Green (w/ Matching mirror pickguard) and Aluminium Blue (w/ Matching mirror pickguard).
Expert Retro 54 Normandie Red
RRP £1769
10/90 carbon reinforced neck, 22 frets (25.6" scale) - available with Rosewood or Maple fingerboard, Stainless Steel frets, Zero Fret, Teflon Nut, Flexretainer.
Vigier 2011 tremolo pivoting on needles bearings.
Body: French Alder
Pickups: DiMarzio DP416 / DP416 / DP408.
Finishes: Normandy Red
Excalibur Thirteen
RRP £2229
10/90 carbon reinforced neck, 24 frets (25.6" scale) - available with Rosewood or Maple fingerboard, Stainless Steel frets, Zero Fret, Teflon Nut, Flexretainer.
Vigier 2011 tremolo pivoting on needles bearings.
Body: French Alder
Pickups: Amber 'Rock' w/ Killswitch.
Finishes: Volcano Red.