VIDEO: Van Halen premiere clip for new single, She's The Woman

Van Halen have just premiered the video for the song She The Woman, the second official single from their 2012 album, A Different Kind Of Truth, which was released in February.

As you can see in the clip above, the video mixes rehearsal and live performances of the band, including footage from Van Halen's invitation-only show last January at the Cafe Wha? in New York City, which MusicRadar was at. (Click here to see our review.)

She's The Woman, with its groove strongly recalling Mean Street, is one of the songs on A Different Kind Of Truth that the band created using older demos from their early days. The new album is Van Halen's first full-length with David Lee Roth on vocals since 1984.