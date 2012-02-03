VIDEO: The Rolling Stones record Sympathy For The Devil

In June 1968, French "New Wave" director Jean-Luc Godard and his crew took their cameras to Olympic Sound Studios in London to shoot The Rolling Stones as they recorded the song Sympathy For The Devil.

Godard's footage of the Stones was part of a film titled after the song (done so by the producer; the unconvential filmmaker original called it One Plus One), which also included segments involving rifle-toting Black Panthers and used a voiceover promoting Marxism.

Now, the studio footage of the Stones (with a faraway-looking Brian Jones, and augmented with keyboardist Nicky Hopkins) has made its way online, and it's a fascinating time capsule. Check out the clips above and below, which depict the way that the song morphed from a mid-tempo country-folk number into the sinister, conga-and-maracas-heavy rocker we all know today.