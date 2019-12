VIDEO: Sworn To Oath guitar playthrough

Stoke-based metal trio Sworn To Oath are supporting the reunited Raging Speedhorn on a UK tour next month and guitarist Dave Leese has given Total Guitar a premiere of his guitar playthrough for their latest single, Let The Rain Pour.

The song is taken from Sworn To Oath's debut album Pillars, released earlier this year through Transcend Music. But it direct here or from ITunes and Amazon.

Raging Speedhorn and Sworn To Oath play the following UK tour dates in December:



December 2 - Norwich, Waterfront Studio

December 3 - Milton Keynes - Crauford Arms

December 4 - Stoke - Sugarmill

December 5 - Glasgow - Ivory Blacks

December 6 - Newcastle - Think Tank

December 7 - Liverpool - O2 Academy2

December 8 - Birmingham - O2 Academy3

December 9 - London - Borderline

December 10 - Southampton - Joiners

December 11 - Cardiff - Clwb Ifor Bach

December 12 - Bristol - Exchange