VIDEO: See Leslie West and Joe Bonamassa trade guitar licks

Leslie West's forthcoming album Unusual Suspects features a raft of special guests, including the blues guitar star of the moment, Joe Bonamassa.

In the video clip above, watch as Joe and Leslie trade licks and vocals on Third Degree, the Eddie Boyd/Willie Dixon blues classic that has been tackled previously by Eric Clapton and Johnny Winter.

Leslie West's Unusual Suspects, featuring Joe Bonamassa, Slash, Billy Gibbons, Zakk Wylde and Steve Lukather, is released on Monday 19 September.

