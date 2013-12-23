VIDEO: Robbie McIntosh plays I Saw Three Ships

Issue 377 of Guitarist goes on sale in print and digital forms on 9 January. The cover feature is a huge tutorial that will show you how to play killer blues licks in the styles of legendary players from Lonnie Johnson to Stevie Ray Vaughan. Also in the mag is an interview with Robbie McIntosh, the renowned session guitarist who has backed a stellar array of artists over the years including John Mayer and Paul McCartney.

Robbie sat down and talked and played us through the electric and acoustic guitars on his new solo album, Turn Up For The Books, and as a seasonal bonus, he also played this acoustic piece for us. Merry Christmas from the Guitarist team and may your presents all be guitar-shaped!

