VIDEO: Radiohead perform The King Of Limbs from Nigel Godrich's basement

Radiohead already posted one track, Staircase, from their recent The King Of Limbs: Live From The Basement session, and now - following the full premiere on Spain's Canal+ last week - you can watch the whole thing on YouTube (for the time-being, anyway).

The 'Basement' in question is, of course, that of long time Radiohead producer/collaborator Nigel Godrich. If the session gets taken down before you watch it, you can catch it in the US on MTVN's Palladia beginning 23 July, and it will likely end up on the official From The Basement site before long.

Scroll down to watch the full set.

Setlist

Bloom

The Daily Mail

Feral

Little By Little

Codex

Separator

Lotus Flower

Staircase

Morning Mr Magpie

Give Up The Ghost

(Via: Stereogum)