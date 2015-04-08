Video premiere: King Capisce live session

If you like a side of jazz with your post-rock, we have a treat for you: Sheffield alt-rockers King Capisce have filmed an intimate live session with award-winning film maker Nathan Gibson, which is available here for your viewing pleasure.

The clip features tracks from the band's second album, The Future Cannot Be Born Yet, It Is Waiting For The Past To Die, as well as a new song.

The Future Cannot Be Born Yet, It Is Waiting For The Past To Die is available to download for free for a limited time from the King Capisce website.