VIDEO: Orange CS50 Custom Shop 50 guitar amplifier demo

Even if there were such a thing as a 'normal' Orange valve guitar amp, you couldn't really say they were made down to a price.
Tonally, too, Guitarist has registered precious few complaints at the brand's regular UK-made amps these past decades, thanks to strong build and world-class tones. Nevertheless, the company is revisiting its highest-spec Custom Shop treatment for its latest model. So, no bells, no whistles: just one channel, four valves, 50 watts and a lifetime of hand-wiring experience.
Orange CS50 Custom Shop 50 review
