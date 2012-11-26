VIDEO: On The Road rig tour interview with Richard Hawley

Guitarist magazine recently caught up with Sheffield's finest, double Mercury-nominated singer-songwriter Richard Hawley.

Watch and listen as he plays and tells the story of a couple of choice selections from his touring rig: a 1969 Gibson ES-335 and an LP-295 Goldtop.

For more of Richard's gorgeous guitars and an insight into his full live setup, check issue 236 of Total Guitar magazine, on sale 24 December 2012. We'll also have another installment of video guitar porn from this shoot online on MusicRadar in the coming weeks.

Buy a print or digital copy of Total Guitar here.

Subscribe to a print or digital copy of Guitarist here.