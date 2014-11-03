Video: Ola Englund talks Washburn Parallaxe guitars and the importance of using social media

Total Guitar recently caught up with Ola Englund to chat about his Washburn Parallaxe Solar signature models, and how harnessing the power of social media can change your career

In the video, Ola demonstrates his Washburn Parallaxe Solar 16 and Solar 170 7-string models through his Randall Satan amp, as well as giving an insight into how building his profile on YouTube and social media has enabled him to become well-known as a metal guitarist.

For more info on Washburn's Parallaxe series, click here.