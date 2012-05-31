VIDEO: New Way Huge Echo-Puss Analog Delay pedal unveiled

Guitarist met up with Dunlop head honcho, Jimmy Dunlop and effects ace Jeorge Tripps in London this week. While doing an interview for the magazine, the pair revealed a brand new pedal for the Way Huge range, the Echo-Puss Analog Delay.

Tripps runs through the salient points of the new delay pedal in our short video - 500ms analogue delay with variable modulation - and demos a selection of sounds.

Anyone who knows Tripps' work to date will already be excited. As well as being responsible for two of the best-loved delay pedals on the market - the Way Huge Aqua Puss and MXR Carbon Copy- he was also involved heavily in the sounds of the Line 6 DL4 during his time with Line 6.

These days of course he's heading up Way Huge and also lead designer for the MXR range of pedals. He's also responsible for Dunlop's Jimi Hendrix, Joe Bonamassa and Eric Johnson Signature Fuzz Faces among many, many others. It's a hell of a CV!

The pedal is not yet officially released - we'll bring you a full review as soon as we get a finished production version.