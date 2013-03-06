VIDEO: Mattias IA Eklundh new video out today

Fans of Mattias Eklundh know him best for his experimental shred guitar style, his avant-garde prog-metal act Freak Kitchen, and his collaborations with death metallers Soilwork on their early albums.

Although technique-heavy metal is at Eklundh's heart, he's never been afraid to go way off track - his rendition of the Aussie rockers AC/DC's 'Hell's Bells' on nylon-string guitar is beautifully played and has just a touch of Mattias's infectious sense of fun (we love the doorbell!).

Keep an eye out for more of Mattias IA Eklundh in a future issue of TG.

