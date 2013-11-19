More

VIDEO: Kurt Cobain's Fender Mustangs

By

A brief look at the originals

Check out the video above to see Master Builders Alex Perez and Justin Norvell analysing Kurt Cobain's original Fender Mustang models.

It's frustratingly brief and probably a quick edit of footage captured for reference purposes rather than entertainment, but if (like us) you're the kind of person that finds the dings in a rock legend's guitar fascinating, then it's strangely compelling.

The footage sees Alex and Justin from Fender pawing over and, err, "lightly dismantling" two of Cobain's latterly-favoured Mustangs - here labelled the Blue Mustank and Orange Stang - and documenting everything from the wiring to the chips in the hardcase.