VIDEO: Kurt Cobain's Fender Mustangs

Check out the video above to see Master Builders Alex Perez and Justin Norvell analysing Kurt Cobain's original Fender Mustang models.

It's frustratingly brief and probably a quick edit of footage captured for reference purposes rather than entertainment, but if (like us) you're the kind of person that finds the dings in a rock legend's guitar fascinating, then it's strangely compelling.

The footage sees Alex and Justin from Fender pawing over and, err, "lightly dismantling" two of Cobain's latterly-favoured Mustangs - here labelled the Blue Mustank and Orange Stang - and documenting everything from the wiring to the chips in the hardcase.