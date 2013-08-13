VIDEO: Knaggs Guitars Steve Stevens Signature Model demo

What is the signature guitar for? Let's say right from the top that there are other similarly spec'd instruments out there that will offer you more bang for buck from a pure playing and tonal perspective than the guitar you see here.

In which case, a signature guitar needs to be about more than just that. At this price, it should offer relative exclusivity, fan appeal, and as a result there should be an element of collectability and intrinsic, long-term value in your investment.

The Knaggs Steve Stevens model scores on all counts, partly thanks to the celebrated guitarist's legion of fans, and partly because there are to be just 99 models to be had worldwide - this one is number 69.

In addition to all of that, it also chucks in an element of benevolent intent as a percentage of the sale proceeds will be donated to the MusiCares charity, an organisation that is dedicated to helping musicians in times of financial, personal or medical crisis.

