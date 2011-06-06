VIDEO: Joe Bonamassa demos his Gibson and Epiphone signature Les Pauls

Guitarist magazine recently visited Joe Bonamassa's home in Los Angeles to chat with him about the amazing new album from Black Country Communion, 2.

You can read our in-depth interview with the man himself in the new issue of Guitarist, on sale 8 June 2011, but while we were in town, he also took the time to show us something rather cool, as you can see in the video above.

For the first time ever, Joe sat down and played his three signature Les Paul Goldtop guitars - the top end Gibson Custom Shop Joe Bonamassa Les Paul Goldtop, the mid-price Gibson Joe Bonamassa Les Paul Studio and the affordable Epiphone Joe Bonamassa Les Paul Goldtop - together.

We sat with Joe in his lounge, just us, the guitars and an amp, and he took us through the subtle differences and qualities of each of the three signature guitars, explaining why he likes them, and of course, casually blowing us away with his playing.

