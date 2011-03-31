VIDEO INTERVIEW: Trev Wilkinson in the Fret-King lounge

Almost every electric guitar player on the planet will have encountered the name Wilkinson at some stage, and now we're giving you the chance to meet the man himself.

In this series of videos, Guitar Techniques editor Neville Marten interviews Trev Wilkinson, the man behind several decades of guitar hardware innovation and the Fret-King, Italia and Vintage brands. Throughout the course of this intimate and revealing conversation, Trev provides a unique insight into his life at the forefront of the electric guitar industry and reveals a few secrets along the way...

Next page: part two

Next page: part three

Next page: part four

Next page: part five

Next page: part six