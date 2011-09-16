VIDEO INTERVIEW: Slash on his new signature wah pedal and second solo album

Fans queued around the block yesterday (Thursday 15 September) as Slash appeared at the new GuitarGuitar store in Epsom. In between cutting the ribbon to officially open the impressive new building and sign autographs for hundreds of expectant fans, we managed to grab the former Guns N' Roses guitar hero to give us the skinny on his new Dunlop signature wah-wah pedal and the plans for the follow-up to his acclaimed debut solo album.

The brand spanking new GuitarGuitar store in Epsom is stuffed full of killer guitars and amps, but we managed to drag ourselves away from its wall of Gretsch goodness for long enough to catch up with Slash and Jimmy Dunlop about the development of a new signature wah-wah with a few tasty tricks up its sleeve.

In addition, check out our video interview to get the latest on a second Slash solo record that promises to be even bigger and heavier than the star-studded affair that the guitarist released in 2010. Just don't ask about the ill-advised mashed potato incident.