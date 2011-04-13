VIDEO: Hands-on with the Squier Vintage Modified Jazzmaster

The Jazzmaster is one of Fender's old faithful models, so we were excited to get our hands on Squier's new Vintage Modified Series version.

It doesn't disappoint, either, boasting a vast range of versatile tones. Take a look at Guitarist's video demo to hear five of the myriad on offer.

Sound 1: bridge pickup, volume 10, tone 9. Brit '60s amp model.

Sound 2: bridge pickup, volume 10, tone 8. British '80s amp model, fuzz stomp model.

Sound 3: middle position, volume 10, tone 10. '65 Deluxe amp model, chorus and reverb.

Sound 4: neck pickup, volume 10, tone 9. '59 Bassman amp model, overdrive stomp model.

Sound 5: middle position, volume 10, tone 10. '65 Twin amp model, tremelo and reverb.

Amp used: Fender Mustang III

Read Guitarist's review of the Squier Vintage Modified Jazzmaster for an in-depth look at the guitar.