VIDEO: Flight Of The Conchords return for charity single

Check out the video above to hear a brand new Flight Of The Conchords song. Titled Feel Inside (And Stuff Like That), it's a fund-raising single in aid of New Zealand charity Cure Kids.

The 14 minute video shows how the band began talking to each other again, Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement's enlightening trip to an NZ classroom for songwriting inspiration and, finally, the full music video for the tune.

After spending time working on solo projects (Bret won an Oscar for his work on The Muppet Movie soundtrack and Jemaine has appeared in numerous acting roles), the duo recently reunited and completed a 10 date tour of New Zealand. No other shows have been announced at present.

If you enjoy what you hear/see you can buy the track from Amplifier.co.nz