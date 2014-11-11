VIDEO: Boutique fuzz pedal shootout

Not that it ever really went away, but the humble fuzzbox is having a resurgence of late, with bands such as The Black Keys using some gnarly fuzz-driven tones.

Most of the new models come from the ever-expanding 'boutique' sector and several retailers now stock pedals from many of these smaller-scale manufacturers.

One such retailer is Wunjo Guitars, who kindly loaned Guitarist half a dozen of its boutique finest to put through their paces.

Watch and, more importantly, listen closely as we put six notable fuzzboxes through their paces.