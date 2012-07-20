VIDEO: Black Country Communion in the studio

Check out the video above to see the latest studio teaser from Black Country Communion, the rock supergroup featuring Joe Bonamassa, Glenn Hughes, Derek Sherinian and Jason Bonham.

Back in June the group spent six days in Westlake Village Studios, California recording their third collection with producer Kevin Shirley. In the video teaser above Joe pulls several amusing rock expressions, we see Kevin directing the action and Jason plays loudly.

For the slightly more illuminating instalments, watch the videos below, in which your host - the inimitable Glenn Hughes - shows us Mel Galley of Whitesnake's Les Paul Black Beauty, explains his Orange bass rig and continually talks over everyone else. It's brilliant viewing.

Glenn Hughes at the Black Country Communion III sessions

Glenn Hughes on Mel Galley's Gibson Les Paul Black Beauty

Glenn Hughes on his Orange bass rig