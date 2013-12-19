VIDEO Alter Bridge Fortess: The Sound And The Story

There's nothing better than learning guitar straight from the source and Alter Bridge's new DVD Fortress: The Sound And The Story allows you to get the inside perspective on playing every song from the band's latest album with Mark Tremonti and Myles Kennedy as your teachers.

Across two discs and over six hours the duo teach you every riff, lead and solo from their fourth album, recently voted Total Guitar's album of 2013. There's also behind the scenes access to the process of making and writing Fortress.

The DVD will be shipping from January 3 and can be ordered from Fret12 now.