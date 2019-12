Vick Audio has revived the sought-after 'Civil War' Big Muff circuit for its new 1861 fuzz pedal.

Originally produced in Russia in the early '90s, these Muffs were nicknamed Civil War because of their distinctive blue and grey colour scheme.

Vick Audio's version replicates that pedal's fat low-end, smooth tone and lower gain, but adds a switch for three additional midrange options: scoop, flat and boosted mids.

The 1861 is available now for $129 from Vick Audio.