Trent Reznor talks new Nine Inch Nails music

Trent Reznor says new music from Nine Inch Nails is on the way in the new year. In a posting on his website, Reznor writes that "2010 has a number of things planned including new material from Nine Inch Nails and something else that isn't Nine Inch Nails."

Well, that's certainly clear, isn't it?

Reznor also apologizes to fans for his online absence of late. "I've been working on not working for a couple of months, which for me is hard work," he writes. "I am in a state of rediscovery and reinvention that feels unfamiliar, unsure and exactly what I need." (Hey, who isn't?)

Somewhat surprisingly, however, Reznor got back to his Tweeting, saying that "Nine Inch Nails fans kick ass."

He also provided a link to a concert video that NIN made with their fans. Another Version Of The Truth: The Gift was filmed by the NIN crew during several Lights In The Sky concerts in with high-quality cameras. The raw footage was then distributed to fans, who edited it into a live document. The concert video - available on DVD, iPod, YouTube and, coming soon, Blu-ray - can be downloaded for free at the This One Is On Us website.