Total Guitar 250 on sale now: Tony Iommi interviewed by famous guitarists

For our 250th issue, we're celebrating the legend that is Tony Iommi. We rounded up key metal and rock players that have been influenced by Tony's playing - including, Jim Root, Tom Morello, Gus G, Zakk Wylde, Max Cavalera, Zacky Vengeance, Mikael Akerfeldt, Alex Lifeson and loads more - and got them to put their questions to Tony.
We also take a look at Tony's playing style throughout his career with excercises and tips, plus there are five essential alternative Black Sabbath riffs that we think you should know.
Elsewhere, there's the usual mix of how-tos, lessons, tab, interviews and gear reviews. Here's what's inside:
Interviews
Tony Iommi
The Dillinger Escape Plan (Rig Tour)
Of Mice And Men
Protest The Hero
Hellyeah
Jake E Lee
Tutorials
Soundgarden 'Black Hole Sun' tabbed in full
Steal Their Style: Noel Gallagher
Eric Gales Guest Lesson
The 1975 'Girls'
Five essential Black Sabbath riffs
The Who 'Substitute'
Guitar workout: Pinched Harmonics
Gear
The latest gear reviews from Ibanez, Fender, Danelectro, Italia, Korg and more!