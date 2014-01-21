Total Guitar 250 on sale now: Tony Iommi interviewed by famous guitarists

Total Guitar 250 is available in print on newsstands and worldwide digitally now.

For our 250th issue, we're celebrating the legend that is Tony Iommi. We rounded up key metal and rock players that have been influenced by Tony's playing - including, Jim Root, Tom Morello, Gus G, Zakk Wylde, Max Cavalera, Zacky Vengeance, Mikael Akerfeldt, Alex Lifeson and loads more - and got them to put their questions to Tony.

We also take a look at Tony's playing style throughout his career with excercises and tips, plus there are five essential alternative Black Sabbath riffs that we think you should know.

Elsewhere, there's the usual mix of how-tos, lessons, tab, interviews and gear reviews. Here's what's inside:

Interviews

Tony Iommi

The Dillinger Escape Plan (Rig Tour)

Of Mice And Men

Protest The Hero

Hellyeah

Jake E Lee

Tutorials

Soundgarden 'Black Hole Sun' tabbed in full

Steal Their Style: Noel Gallagher

Eric Gales Guest Lesson

The 1975 'Girls'

Five essential Black Sabbath riffs

The Who 'Substitute'

Guitar workout: Pinched Harmonics

Gear

The latest gear reviews from Ibanez, Fender, Danelectro, Italia, Korg and more!