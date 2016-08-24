Tony Wright: the 10 records that changed my life

Tony Wright is feeling nostalgic, handily enough.

As we catch up with him to talk through the records that have shaped his life, and his music, he's building up to the release of his second solo album, Walnut Dash in early September.

“This album is kinda linked to the music I love," he explains, "likening the people I love to the things I love about music.

"I pay homage to the songs that I grew up with and the folk that sang them and even ones I didn't sing along to. It's about the rhythms, melodies, harmonies and words that are important. Hopefully the storylines that run through speak for themselves...”

Formative

What better time, then, to delve into the Terrorvision and Laika Dog frontman's formative musical experiences? The result, as you'll see, is a palate-cleansingly unpretentious top 10 of pop and rock classics. So, Tony, what are the records that have - drum roll - changed your life?

"Some of them might actually be songs that I was listening to when my life changed, but it's a question that really gets me thinking and takes me back through time and to visit places and people that were there and then.

"So I'll start at the beginning and a time I was completely unaware I would ever be asked about these songs..."

Walnut Dash, Tony Wright's new album, is out on September 9.