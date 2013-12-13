Tom Longworth's 10 steps to session success

“I used to be in my own band in the late ‘90s, doing original stuff. The drummer in the band was [Robbie Williams drummer] Karl Brazil.

"The music scene was different back then. It was 'start a band, play gigs, get a manager,' and that was it. It got to the point where I was in my late 20s and other guys in the band were getting married, and it became difficult to do the band without any money.

"I was offered a gig playing with Natalie Imbruglia. Karl had moved into the session world, and he offered me that gig.

"Karl later got the gig with Robbie Williams and also Paul Beard is Rob’s MD, and I had played with Paul before. Rob wanted a new guitarist, and I was down on the shortlist. I did two weeks of rehearsals in LA and did a private show for Philip Green’s 60th birthday in Cancun. It was massive. Stevie Wonder was playing, and Simon Cowell, Ronnie Wood and Matt Bellamy were all there. That gig was my audition.”