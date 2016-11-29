Tim Commerford on bass gear, taking the mic and Wakrat: "I've never been in a band like this"

Tim Commerford of Rage Against The Machine returns with a new band, Wakrat. We have a word with the renegade of bass.

When Rage Against The Machine bassist Tim Commerford gets an idea in his head, the authorities start to get nervous.

Wakrat's odd time signatures have pushed me to try to play 16th notes with three fingers

Commerford is back playing with his new band, Wakrat (pronounced ‘wok-rat’) with his longtime friends Mathias Wakrat on drums and Laurent Grangeon on guitar. Their unique fusion of convulsive hardcore punk and jazz is accompanied by some of Commerford’s most enduring bass parts to date.

“I’ve never been in a band like this,” he says. “Laurent and Mathias write the arrangements, work it out and they hand it off to me. That’s how we got started - they asked me if I wanted to play bass over their tracks and I was like, ‘Let me hear them.’ When I heard them I said, ‘Wow, that’s some seriously crazy music!’

“I always write in the rehearsal room, sweating out the arrangements, but this band’s different because those two guys go into the laboratory and figure out these interesting musical compositions with crazy odd time signatures, leaving me to figure it out. I’ve never done anything like that before. It’s pushed me to try to play 16th notes with three fingers.”

