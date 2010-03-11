The White Stripes' Under Great White Northern Lights reviewed

The White Stripes will release the documentary film Under Great White Northern Lights on 16 March (it will be available on DVD and Blu-ray and be accompanied by a separate audio CD). MusicRadar caught an advance screening and you can read our review on Saturday 13 March.

The film, directed by Emmett Malloy (who has helmed videos for the band in the past), captures the Stripes on their ambitious (and characteristically idiosyncratic) trek across Canada during their Icky Thump tour of 2007.

As you might expect, this is no ordinary tour film: The band made it their aim to play the entire continent, covering regions from British Columbia to Newfoundland to Nunavut. What's more, they staged free, impromptu gigs in remote towns where rock shows are practically non-existent, in venues that ranged from bowling alleys to pool halls to a YMCA center - even a boat! (How they avoided a riot with their one-note concert in St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, is a miracle.)

Check back on Saturday for our full review. In the meantime, you can hear the entire live album streaming for free on NPR. And below is the doc's official trailer.