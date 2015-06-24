The Submarine pickup promises to make one guitar sound like two

Image 1 of 3 The Submarine on acoustic The Submarine pickup Image 2 of 3 The Submarine on electric The Submarine pickup Image 3 of 3 The Submarine on… white The Submarine pickup

Designed to fit both acoustic and electric guitars, The Submarine pickup picks up signal from two strings, allowing you to apply effects to just this signal - adding an octave pedal to your bottom two strings gives you instant bass, while adding overdrive and delay to upper strings offers a bigger guitar sound.

A three-way switch offers three configurations: one string on, both strings on, or off, while using a stereo cable allows you to send each string to a different effect or amp.

Using The Submarine requires no modifications to the guitar; a nano-material suction pad holds it in place, and early prototypes have been bought by big names such as Bon Iver, Royal Blood and Laura Marling.

Singer-songwriter Pete Roe (formerly of Laura Marling's band) developed The Submarine when he was unable to bring his bassist on tour, and found that he could emulate a bass using various prototype pickups.

The Submarine launches on European crowdfunding platform Ulule today - check out The Submarine for more info.