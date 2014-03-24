The Pretty Reckless - Going To Hell review

This is album two from the New York rockers fronted by former child prodigy/actress/model/ musician Taylor Momsen, and they pick up pretty much exactly where they left off with 2010´s well-received Light Me Up.

Lead man Ben phillips shows his worth on the raw title track, even sneaking the odd pinch harmonic in there, while the stripped-back Heaven Knows packs a mighty singalong chorus.

There is some formulaic filler peppered amongst the gems here, but in the main, this is a batch of solid modern rock, and if you liked the first album, you´ll lap this up.

3 out of 5