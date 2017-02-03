The Orwells' Matt O'Keefe: The 10 records that changed my life

A lot of my choices are pop songs that are just slightly off and that is a big influence on The Orwells,” the band’s guitarist Matt O’ Keefe explains as he runs MusicRadar through the ten records that changed his life.

The influence of the key albums that Matt reels off during our chat is clear to see on his band’s new album, Terrible Human Beings.

In discussing the making of the Illinois fivesome’s third record, Matt reveals that his upbringing of off-kilter pop was a cornerstone of the album’s writing sessions.

Once we had a tune that would pull you in we would think, ‘How can we fuck this up now? How can we mutilate it?’

“We all love pop songs that are just slightly off and we would start with the melody and the lyrics and once we had a tune that would pull you in we would think, ‘How can we fuck this up now? How can be mutilate it?’”

Recorded at Steve Albini’s Electric Audio studio in Chicago, Terrible Human Beings sees Matt apply his ‘mutilated pop tunes’ approach to his guitar work.

“There’s nothing really fancy on there guitar wise,” Matt says. “I like when I can grab all the strings and rip them and something great comes out of it. There’s some of that on this album.

“There’s times when I’m just hitting my guitar or I’m letting the feedback wail. When you get lucky like that, that is my favourite and there are some nice parts like that on this record.”

With the influences that powered Terrible Human Beings still fresh in his head, we grilled Matt on the albums that shaped his musical past, present and future.