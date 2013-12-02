The Darkness's Justin Hawkins on Les Pauls, success and Permission To Land

“There are some bands that do an entire album and change the order so the big songs are at the end or they leave some out,” says Justin Hawkins, flamboyant flame-tattoed frontman of the Lowestoft hard stock heroes The Darkness. “Permission To Land must be an amazing album because we play it live from beginning to end every night and it's f***ing amazing!”

The freshly reunited Darkness are currently touring in celebration of ten years since the release of their million-selling debut Permission To Land.

The record was released in the summer of 2003 and went on to hit the top of the UK charts, spawn four hit singles and, for a time, make Hawkins the biggest Brit rocker on the planet.

We chatted to the the catsuit-clad guitarist/vocalist about recording the album that proved classic rock can still capture the the imagination of the British public...