TC Electronic releases metal-themed TonePrint pack

The effects whizzes at TC Electronic have put together a new package of metal presets, including signature sounds from the likes of Korn, Mastodon and Anthrax, for the firm's popular TonePrint stompboxes.

As with all of the TonePrint presets, the new collection is free to download and is available through the TonePrint iPhone app (you know, the magic one that allows you to wirelessly transfer presets to your pedal through your pickups) and to download direct from www.tcelectronic.com.

Read more: TC Electronic Ditto Jam X2 Looper Pedal

There are nine in total and Scott Ian (Anthrax), Bill Kelliher (Mastodon), James 'Munky' Shaffer (Korn), Michael 'Padge' Paget (Bullet From My Valentine) and Jona Weinhofen (Bring Me The Horizon) have all contributed TonePrints. Check out the full press release below.

PRESS RELEASE: Throw up the horns for this package of some of the coolest sounds in metal today, which also gives you access to the legendary 'Among The Living' clean tone as dialed in and used live by Scott Ian on his own Corona Chorus.

Scott originally created the iconic intro using a TC Electronic SCF pedal and currently uses the modern descendent Corona Chorus to nail that sound night after night - and now it's yours to have and mold to suit your needs - completely free of charge, just like all the other sounds in the package.

Add the trippy goodness of the TonePrints from Mastodon axe wonder Bill Kelliher, the wide spacious vibes of Bring Me The Horizon with Jona Weinhofens' Delay and Reverb TonePrints, the famous 'Tears Don't Fall' Delay and a rocking Flange sound of Michael 'Padge' Padget, of Bullet For My Valentine fame and the twisted chorus and synth delays of Korns' James 'Munky' Shaffer and you're left with a package equally awesome on clean and distorted sounds that will continue to challenge, inspire and kick your app!

Information taken from official press release, for more visit TC Electronic

Submit a press release: email musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com

Connect with MusicRadar: via Twitter, Facebook and YouTube

Get MusicRadar straight to your inbox: Sign up for the free weekly newsletter