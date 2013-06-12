TC Electronic launches Steve Vai TonePrint

TC Electronic has unleashed a brand new Steve Vai TonePrint as part of its Hall Of Fame line.

The reverb, entitled Ocean Machine, is available now for free download from the official TC Electronic website or via the TonePrint app for iOS and Andoid phones.

TC Electronic are also giving a signed Hall Of Fame Reverb pedal signed by Vai, which you can win by heading to the company's Facebook page.

For more information, visit the official TC Electronic website.

TC Electronic press release

Steve Vai's signature Ocean Machine reverb is a very natural sounding reverb, with a bit of chorus and Steve's artistically precise parameter and EQ settings. Both introspective and flowing, Ocean Machine truly lives up to its name.

As an added bonus, TC Electronic will be giving away a Hall Of Fame Reverb signed by Steve. Entry is simple and straightforward - just click 'like' on the TC Electronic Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tcelectronic. Competition ends July 2nd.

Tore Mogensen, Business Manager for Guitar at TC Electronic adds: "To put it simply: I think it's totally awesome Steve Vai has done TonePrints. He's worshipped by guitarists far and wide- plus I've been a fan since forever, so meeting him was definitely a perk. Also, I think Ocean Machine turned out great and has a wide range of applications. A must try!"