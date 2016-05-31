TC Electronic invites you to tap into your creativity with Wiretap Riff Recorder pedal

TC Electronic is furiously prepping new pedals, and the Wiretap Riff Recorder is the latest fresh idea to emerge from the Danish co's laboratory.

As opposed to TC's overdub-happy Ditto Looper, the Wiretap is designed to record and catalogue individual song ideas - the footswitch activates and stops recording, while play, previous and next buttons scroll through previous riffs.

Up to eight hours of uncompressed audio is available for storage, and the pedal syncs up to a free accompanying app for iOS and Android via Bluetooth, which allows you to organise your ideas and share them with bandmates.

It's a bold standalone concept from TC, and we're intrigued to see how musicians respond. The Wiretap Riff Recorder is available from 17 June in Europe and 1 July in the USA for €99/$99.