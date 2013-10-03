TC Electronic announces Hall Of Fame Mini Reverb

There's another TonePrint pedal on the way from TC Electronic...

TC Electronic has announced the Hall Of Fame Mini reverb pedal .

The simple one-control stomp box works in conjunction with TC Electronics' TonePrint system, allowing players to load a huge number of different reverbs from the TonePrint app.

"I think this is the type of pedal that everyone can afford and will please even the most hardcore reverb fan," says Tore Mogensen, TC Electronic´s Business Manager for Guitar. ”Sometimes it just astounds me how quickly our Guitar Team just keeps evolving. If you look at what this tiny, one-knob pedal can do and how amazing it sounds - wow!”

The Hall Of Fame Mini Reverb is has a SRP of £95 / $109.

TC Electronic press release

TC Electronic is announcing the followup to its smash hit Hall Of Fame Reverb pedal, the Hall Of Fame Mini Reverb. Characterized by its simple, minimalistic and tiny form factor, combined with TC Electronic´s classic reverb sounds and TonePrint functionality - Hall Of Fame Mini Reverb is sure to enthuse guitarists far and wide! Hall Of Fame Mini Reverb is available immediately at 109€ SSP, £95 SSP and $109 MAP.

Hall Of Fame Mini Reverb builds on the extremely successful Ditto Looper and PolyTune Mini platform, by delivering TC Electronic´s most famous reverbs and all reverb TonePrints to a miniature form factor, with no compromises on sound quality.

Hall Of Fame Mini´s default sound is TC Electronic´s famous Hall Reverb, but from there any of the tones of its big brother Hall Of Fame Reverb can be loaded quickly and easily via the TonePrint App for iPhone. Any reverb sound you need, from spring, room, plate, cathedral and all the signature artist reverb TonePrints are waiting for you in the TonePrint App for an unparalleled reverb experience.

On top of all this, Hall Of Fame Mini sports all the killer features guitarists have come to expect from TC Electronic: an ultra-small footprint, true bypass and an Analog-Dry-Through design which means no conversion of the dry signal for absolute tonal transparency and zero latency.