Takamine launches new Pro Series Models

PRESS RELEASE: Takamine celebrate the introduction of its new Pro Series 1, Series 2 and Series 3 electro-acoustic guitars. Each Takamine Pro Series instrument is carefully hand-crafted in the foot-hills of the Japanese Alps. There, dedicated craftsmen create instruments of unique beauty and sonic excellence.

The seven new Pro Series 1 and Series 2 models include the P1D, P1DC, P1JC, P1JC-12, P1M, P1NC, P2DC steel-string acoustic/electric guitars.

All Pros Series 1 guitars feature a solid cedar top, sapele back and sides, "X" bracing, and smooth gloss top with satin finish neck, back and sides, All feature an African mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard, rosewood pin-less split bone saddle, bone nut and chrome machine heads. On-board electronics include the renowned Takamine Palathetic™ pickup and the latest-generation CT4B II three-band preamplifier.

The P1D non-cutaway 6-string, P1DC cutaway dreadnought, P1JC jumbo cutaway 6-string, and P1JC-12 jumbo cutaway 12-string guitars provide full-size Takamine acoustic sound and electric performance.

The P1M orchestra-style model offers versatile dynamics and characteristically strong midrange with elegant styling and smooth playability.

The P1NC delivers the full and balanced tone from a classic Takamine NEX/grand auditorium-style body with an elegant Venetian cutaway.

The P2DC offers a solid spruce top with classic Takamine tone and playability, great projection, balance and harmonic richness.

The seven new Pro Series 3 models include the P3D, P3DC, P3DC-12, P3MC, P3NC, P3NY steel-string and P3FCN classical acoustic/electric guitars.

All Pros Series 3 guitars feature a solid cedar top, solid sapele back, scalloped hand-cut "X" bracing for optimum voicing, a smooth, a comfortable all-satin finish and rosette concentric rings with artful wood marquetry. All feature an African mahogany neck with rosewood fretboard, rosewood pin-less split bone saddle, bone nut and gold machine heads with amber buttons. On-board electronics include the renowned Takamine Palathetic™pickup and the latest-generation CT4B II three-band preamplifier.

The P3D non-cutaway 6-string, P3DC cutaway 6-string, and P3DC-12 cutaway 12-string guitars provide full-size Takamine acoustic sound, style and performance, employing resonant tone woods, elegant appointments and state-of-the-art electronics.

The P3MC orchestra-style model offers versatile dynamics and characteristically strong midrange with elegant styling and smooth playability.

The P3NCdelivers the finest acoustic sound, style and performance from a classic Takamine NEX/grand auditorium-style body with an elegant Venetian cutaway.

The performance of the P3NY"New Yorker" parlour-styleacoustic belies its diminutive size by offering a clear, full-bodied voice resounding with sweetness and character.

Takamine's long history in classical guitar construction is embodied in the P3FCN contemporary nylon string acoustic/electric, designed to deliver classical nylon string tone in modern live and recording environments.