Switch, balance and blend 3 guitars with TheGigRig's Three2One Guitar Selector pedal

That Pedal Show's Daniel Steinhardt has furthered its campaign to solve every power and signal problem plaguing guitarists with the TheGigRig Three2One Guitar Selector pedal.

As the name suggests, Three2One allows guitar players to connect up to three guitars to send to one output, switched between using the pedal's footswitch. The levels of each can be balanced using three volume controls that adjust a trio of built-in preamps.

Each input is true bypass using gold contact relays, but internal DIP switches also offer the ability to add a master buffer on the output, as well as blend all three inputs together at once.

Two Three2One units can also be linked together to toggle between up to six guitars - should you be lucky enough to gig with six guitars.

Also intriguing is the pedal's footswitch, which uses lights rather than mechanics to handle the switching - Daniel reckons it's the most reliable footswitch in the world.

TheGigRig Three2One Guitar Selector is available to preorder now and ships in January 2017 for £139/$189 from TheGigRig.

In related news, That Pedal Show stars Daniel Steinhardt and Mick Taylor recently landed the coveted no 2 spot in MusicRadar's mammoth poll to find the biggest guitar personalities in the world right now.