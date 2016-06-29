Summer NAMM 2016: Jackson launches 9 new guitars, including fanned-fret and artist signature models
Introduction
SUMMER NAMM 2016: You can always rely on Jackson to bring the pointy goods, and this year's summer line-up is adventurous and traditional in equal measure.
You get your headline-grabbing fanned-fret models, of course, but there are also updated signature models for classic Jackson artists, plus a few upgraded X and Pro Series guitars.
Here, then, is a sneak peek at what's to come - prices are yet to be announced, but availability is at least confirmed.
Jackson Soloist Archtop SLAT7 FF
- Seven-string fanned-fret model
- Two scale lengths (25.5”/27”) on one fingerboard, improving overall playing comfort as well as tension and intonation
- Basswood body
- One-piece maple neck and scarf joint reinforced with two graphite rods
- Single-ply neck binding
- 12”-16” compound radius rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets
- EMG 707 humbucking pickups
- Jackson designed individual staggered bridge saddles
- Jackson AT1 (four on top, three on bottom) headstock with Jackson die-cast tuners
- All-black hardware
- Available in Metallic Blue
- Available October 2016
Jackson Soloist Archtop SLAT8 FF
- Eight-string fanned-fret model
- Two scale lengths (25.5”/28”) on one fingerboard
- Basswood body
- One-piece maple neck and scarf joint with graphite reinforcement
- Single-ply neck binding
- 12”-16” compound radius rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets
- EMG 808 humbucking pickups
- Jackson-designed individual staggered bridge saddles
- Three-position toggle
- All-black hardware
- Available in Gloss Black
- Available October 2016
Jackson USA Signature Limited Edition Phil Collen PC1 DX
- Mahogany body with quilt maple top
- Au Natural finish
- 25.5” scale
- Through-body quartersawn maple neck with graphite reinforcement
- 12”-16” compound-radius flame maple fingerboard
- DiMarzio pickups with Jackson Sustainer/Driver in H/S/S configuration
- Floyd Rose Original tremolo
- Licensed Fender Strat reverse headstock
- Gold hardware
- Available July 2016
Jackson USA Signature Special Edition Dave Davidson Warrior 7
- Signature model for Revocation guitarist
- The only 7-string in the Warrior line-up
- Ash body
- 25.5” scale
- One-piece quartersawn maple neck with ash wings and matching headstock
- 12”-16” compound radius with ebony fingerboard
- 24 jumbo frets, mother-of-pearl piranha inlays
- Dave Davidson Signature DiMarzio humbucking pickups
- 7-string Floyd Rose Original bridge with double locking nut
- Push-pull coil-split volume knob
- Charcoal Black Stain
- Available October 2016
Jackson USA Signature Scott Ian King V KVT
- Mahogany body and neck with neck-thru construction
- 24.75” scale
- 12”-16” compound-radius rosewood fingerboard
- 22 jumbo frets, pearl block inlays
- Seymour Duncan humbucking pickups
- Ivoroid neck and headstock binding
- Traditional Jackson six-in-line headstock
- TonePros adjustable Tune-O-Matic style bridge
- Gotoh stop tailpiece and tuners
- Ivory finish with a white pickguard
- Chrome hardware
- Available now
Jackson X Series Signature Scott Ian King V KVXT
- Mahogany body and neck with neck-thru construction
- 24.75” scale
- 12”-16” compound-radius rosewood fingerboard
- 22 jumbo frets, pearloid block inlays
- White binding around the neck and headstock
- Jackson compensated and adjustable TOM-style bridge with anchored tailpiece
- Jackson die-cast tuners
- Duncan Designed HB-103 humbucking pickups
- Master volume and tone controls, three-position blade switching
- Ivory finish with a white pickguard and chrome accents
- Available October 2016
Jackson USA Signature Limited Edition Mark Morton 10th Anniversary Dominion
- Celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Lamb Of God guitarist's signature model
- Bound and chambered mahogany body with quilt maple top
- 24.75” scale length
- Cooked mahogany through-body neck with hand-rubbed urethane gel back finish and graphite reinforcement
- 12”-16”compound-radius bound ebony fingerboard
- 22 medium jumbo frets, shark-eye block inlays
- Three-on-a-side Mark Morton headstock
- Gold-covered DiMarzio Mark Morton signature pickups with dual-circuit design (lead and rhythm)
- Three-way toggle pickup selector switch, two-way slider switch
- Dedicated coil tap for lead pickup
- Compensated bridge with stop tailpiece, gold bezels
- Sperzel locking tuning machines
- Available in Violin Brown
- Available October 2016
Jackson Soloist SL7
- Seven-string model
- Mahogany body
- 25.5” scale
- One-piece maple neck-through-body with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint
- Single ply neck binding
- 12”-16” compound-radius ebony fingerboard
- 24 jumbo frets, alumiloid piranha inlays
- Seymour Duncan SH-6 7 pickups
- Recessed Floyd Rose FRT-SSO2000 double-locking tremolo
- All-black hardware
- Jackson’s signature pointed 7-in-line headstock
- Available in Satin Black
- Available October 2016
Jackson RRX24-7
- Seven-string model
- Basswood body
- 25.5” scale
- One-piece through-body speed maple neck with graphite reinforcement
- 12”-16” compound radius dark rosewood fingerboard
- 24 jumbo frets, pearloid sharkfin inlays
- White single-ply neck binding
- Black Jackson sealed die-cast tuning machines
- Jackson’s noted pointed reverse 7-in-line headstock
- Duncan Designed HB-7 humbucking pickups
- Floyd Rose Special 7-string double-locking tremolo bridge
- Available in Gloss Black
- Available October 2016